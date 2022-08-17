Hereford boy who died in Skegness sea named as Kacper Biela
A 13-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in the sea has been named as Kacper Biela.
His body was recovered from the water in Skegness after a five-hour search by police and the coastguard.
His headteacher at Kingstone High School in Hereford said Kacper had a passion and talent for football and was a popular member of his year group.
A fundraising page set up to pay for his funeral in Poland has raised more than £3,500.
'Exceptional player'
Headteacher Lee Butler said Kacper would be "missed dearly by everyone who knew him".
Speaking of his "great sporting ability", Mr Butler said Kacper had represented the school and Pegasus FC.
The club said the teenager was "an exceptional player" who had played a year up and been victorious with the club's U14 team last season.
"Kacper was a lovely boy on and off the pitch, and a credit to his family and club," Pegasus FC said in a statement.
"All at the club are devastated by the news."
A minute's silence will be held for him at the club's next game on 27 August.
Mr Butler said support would be available for pupils and staff at the school who have been affected by Kacper's death.
