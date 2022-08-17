Man and woman die after Worcestershire waterway rescues
A man and a woman have died after being rescued from waterways in Worcestershire in separate incidents.
The woman was rescued along with a second woman from a canal near York Street, Stourport-on-Severn, on Tuesday at about 23:00 BST, police said.
The 50-year-old died in hospital. The other woman did not need treatment.
A 94-year-old man was pulled from the River Avon near Abbey Road, Evesham, on Wednesday at about 08:00 BST and died in hospital.
West Mercia Police said neither death was being treated as suspicious.
