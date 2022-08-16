West Midlands Safari Park: Sumatran tiger to aid species boost
A Sumatran tiger has arrived at a safari park to boost the numbers of the critically-endangered species.
The 10-year-old, Dourga, came to West Midlands Safari Park from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland on 6 August.
She will be introduced to Nakal, an eight-year-old male Sumatran tiger, as part of a European breeding programme.
The park's head of wildlife, Angela Potter, said: "She is a very calm and friendly cat, so I can see her quickly becoming a favourite with guests.
"She travelled well and has settled in very quickly, meeting all her new keepers who were very excited that she has joined the [park] family."
It is estimated there are fewer than 4,000 tigers left in the wild and only 400 of those are Sumatran.
Dourga was born in France at Le Parc des Félins and has mothered two cubs.
West Midlands Safari Park, in Worcestershire, said it hoped its Sumatran pair would play an "important role in protecting their species from extinction".
