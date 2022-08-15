Worcester: Two attempted murder arrests after man hurt
- Published
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with serious injuries.
Emergency services attended Barker Street in Worcester at about 20:30 BST following reports of an altercation outside The Goodrest Tavern pub.
The hurt man was discovered and taken to hospital by ambulance.
The suspects, 18 and 19, remain in police custody as investigations continue.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
