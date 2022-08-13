Woman sexually assaulted on Hereford river path
- Published
A woman has been sexually assaulted on a river path in Hereford.
The attack happened on the path between Hinton Road and King George V playing fields at 22:00 BST on Friday.
"We were called after a man grabbed a woman from behind and exposed himself," West Mercia Police said.
Officers are seeking the attacker who is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and aged 35 to 40. He was wearing square-framed glasses and had short light blond hair.
He was also carrying a backpack and wearing black trousers and muddy walking boots.
A cordon is in place at the site and officers say they have increased patrols along the path, where police said there had been other incidents recently.
'Causing concern'
Officers are carrying house-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV and video doorbell footage.
Supt Rebecca Love said: "I'm aware that there have been a number of incidents along the river path recently and understandably this is causing concern within the local community.
"I totally understand these concerns and would like to reiterate that we are investigating all reports and are using our specially trained officers in supporting the victims."
Officers would also like to trace a man walking a white Staffordshire bull terrier who they think might have seen the suspect "in the moments following the incident".
Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk