Leintwardine: Firm criticised for efforts in pub conversion plan
Plans to turn a disused pub into a home have been refused because not enough effort has been put into keeping it going as a pub.
The Jolly Frog, on the A4113 near Leintwardine, Herefordshire, shut in 2018.
An investment firm said efforts since to market it as a pub or restaurant had yielded "no interest at all".
But Herefordshire Council said it had found "insufficient evidence to justify the loss of this community facility".
When the pub closed, a new manager had concluded it could not be made to work, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But the council said evidence submitted by the firm of the effort to market the pub was "wholly insufficient".
They added losing the pub would "harm the social wellbeing, vitality and viability" of Leintwardine and the surrounding area.
The firm has been contacted for a response.
