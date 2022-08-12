Great Witley field fire moved at 'an alarming rate'
A large fire that spread across a field and into gardens, was moving "at an alarming rate", an eyewitness says.
The blaze broke out in a field on Thursday next to the A443, close to the village of Great Witley, in Worcestershire.
Three cars were destroyed and more than 40 firefighters helped to contain the fire.
Nigel Moore, who witnessed the blaze, said the fire service "were brilliant, they really came to the rescue".
Emma Walker described seeing a "huge black ball of smoke in the air" as she approached the village in her car.
Hereford and Worcester fire service has asked people to be mindful of storing barbecue equipment as the risk of fires was raised to 'exceptional'.
They said leaving barbecue gas bottles in the "full sun" could "create a catastrophe".
Station commander Sara Hall said: "Make sure to use the proper fuel, don't be tempted to use the wood."
