Public asked to help save Hereford Town Hall
Members of the public are being asked to come forward to help save a town hall.
A councillor believes passing ownership of the grade II* listed Hereford Town Hall to a board of trustees could help secure the future of the building, which dates back to 1904.
The St Owen's Street site is owned by Herefordshire Council, but leased long-term to Hereford City Council.
The unitary authority is set to produce a report on options for the building.
Jeremy Milln, who sits on both councils, said there would be more support for the building to have a charitable rather than commercial owner, "though we would still want it to wash its face," he said.
"We are looking for people with the relevant skills - building surveying, law, accountancy - to come forward to form a steering group." he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Given the required work on the building, including a new heating system, he said it would also "need a lot of fundraising".
