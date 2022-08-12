Public asked to help save Hereford Town Hall

Hereford Town HallGoogle
The town hall is owned by Herefordshire Council but leased to the city council

Members of the public are being asked to come forward to help save a town hall.

A councillor believes passing ownership of the grade II* listed Hereford Town Hall to a board of trustees could help secure the future of the building, which dates back to 1904.

The St Owen's Street site is owned by Herefordshire Council, but leased long-term to Hereford City Council.

The unitary authority is set to produce a report on options for the building.

Jeremy Milln, who sits on both councils, said there would be more support for the building to have a charitable rather than commercial owner, "though we would still want it to wash its face," he said.

"We are looking for people with the relevant skills - building surveying, law, accountancy - to come forward to form a steering group." he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Given the required work on the building, including a new heating system, he said it would also "need a lot of fundraising".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics