Great Witley: Firefighters tackle large field blaze
A large fire has broken out in the village of Great Witley, in Worcestershire.
More than 40 firefighters are trying to bring the blaze under control after it took hold in a field next to the main A443 road.
Three cars were also caught up in the fire, Hereford and Worcestershire fire service said.
The service has advised people to avoid the area and residents to keep doors and windows closed.
We are aware @HWFireControl are dealing with a large fire near the Hundred House on the A443 at #GreatWitley— North Worcestershire Police (@NWorcsCops) August 11, 2022
Please stay away from the area if you don't have to be there. Residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
