Great Witley: Firefighters tackle large field blaze

The blaze in Great WitleyEmma Carpenter Walker
Eight crews are at the scene in Great Witley, Worcestershire

A large fire has broken out in the village of Great Witley, in Worcestershire.

More than 40 firefighters are trying to bring the blaze under control after it took hold in a field next to the main A443 road.

Three cars were also caught up in the fire, Hereford and Worcestershire fire service said.

The service has advised people to avoid the area and residents to keep doors and windows closed.

