Heatwave: Barbecue ban for festival-goers at Lakefest
- Published
Festival-goers at Lakefest in Herefordshire have been told no barbecues will be allowed on site due to the hot weather.
Organisers said there would also be no log burners or open fires at the event at Eastnor Castle, near Ledbury.
Hereford and Worcester Fire Service has urged people to take extreme care in the countryside during the heatwave.
"It's for safety reasons, the right way to go," Lakefest organiser Paul O'Neill said.
A four-day amber extreme heat warning has been issued by the Met Office until Sunday.
Extra water taps have also been installed across the site and festival-goers have been urged to bring sun block and hats, Mr O'Neill added.
"We are advising people to bring their own bottles if you want, there is plenty of water, we have bought extra water but bring your bottle, you can refill it," he said.
Lakefest takes place until Sunday and headliners this year include the Manic Street Preachers, Supergrass and UB40.
