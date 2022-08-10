Ian Kirwan: Appeal to trace man after fatal Redditch Asda stabbing
Police have issued an appeal to trace a man they believe has information about a fatal stabbing outside a supermarket.
Five teenagers have been charged with murdering Ian Kirwan who was killed at an Asda store in Redditch on 8 March.
West Mercia Police has released images of a man who was seen on CCTV travelling by train from Redditch towards Longbridge around the time of the attack on the 53-year-old.
The force described him as white with short, dark hair.
Police said he was wearing a grey hoody, a black, puffa-style gilet, black jogging trousers and trainers at the time, while carrying a black rucksack.
Detectives appealed for anyone who recognises the man or has information to get in touch.
Paying tribute in March, Mr Kirwan's family said the software engineer, who was stabbed in Jinnah Road, was the "warmest, kindest man who was always there for anybody in need".
