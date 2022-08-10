River Wye at Hereford Bridge now 2cm deep amid dry spell
- Published
The River Wye is now 2cm deep along a stretch in Hereford amid a heatwave warning, Environment Agency data shows.
Monitoring equipment at Hereford Bridge showed water levels have fallen to 2cm (0.8in), well below the top of the river's normal range of 3.3m (10.8ft).
Charles Watson, from campaign group River Action, said the UK's rivers faced an "ecological emergency" if the government did not act urgently.
Water temperatures have already reached 22C (71.6F), an expert said.
Retired Environment Agency manager and Herefordshire river expert Dave Throup added the water temperatures were expected to rise further in coming days.
Temperatures starting to rise again on the Herefordshire Wye. Around 22°C compared with 25°C at height of last heatwave. Expect them to rise further in coming days.— Dave Throup (@DaveThroup) August 9, 2022
Levels also dropping back after recent reservoir releases. pic.twitter.com/XrIMFlqiVC
During last month's heatwave, Natural Resources Wales opened the Caban Coch reservoir to increase the Wye's levels to save the river's salmon population.
"You can do that once," Mr Watson said. "You can't do that every time there's a drought."
Many fish were found dead in the Wye in July due to hot weather dissolving oxygen levels in the water.
Previously, River Action has largely campaigned about pollution, raising concerns about the impact of intensive farming on the Wye.
With the flow of rivers now drying up as well, it has become "disastrous" for wildlife, Mr Watson said.
"If the flows really slow down, the ecology of the rivers is being killed and, meanwhile, the concentration of the pollution that's all still there will increase," he said.
The group has called on the government to act to resolve what Mr Watson called "an ecological emergency".
Some water companies have introduced a hosepipe ban after the country saw the driest July in England since 1935.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk