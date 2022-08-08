Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford.
West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday.
It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge and Great Western Way, just a few minutes' walk away, on 31 July.
Detectives said they are not currently linking the two attacks.
Extra police patrols will take place in the area over the coming weeks, the force said.
"I understand that this incident will cause significant concern within the local community, particularly as there have been a number of similar ones in recent weeks," Supt Edd Williams said.
"I'd like to reassure the public that we are taking these incidents incredibly seriously and thorough investigations are taking place.
"There is nothing evidentially to link the recent incidents, however we are keeping an open mind and pursuing all lines of inquiry."
The area by Victoria Bridge has been cordoned off and will remain closed on Monday.
