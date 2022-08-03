Darrell Meekcom: 'Mooning' speed camera court case 'beggars belief'
- Published
A man who was prosecuted after baring his bottom at a speed camera as part of his bucket list said it "escalated into something it shouldn't have".
Darrell Meekcom, 55, from Kidderminster, was found not guilty of a public order offence on Tuesday after being arrested in November 2021.
He said he was annoyed at how much money had been spent on the case, saying "it beggars belief".
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it respected the court's decision.
Mr Meekcom said he did not regret his actions "but if I had known the outcome I would not have done it".
'A laugh'
He said he had been diagnosed with a terminal illness in October and his wife suggested he should draw up a so-called bucket list with things he wanted to do before he died.
"It suddenly popped into my head - mooning a speed camera," he said, and he decided to carry out the plan in front of a mobile speed camera van in the town.
His wife Sarah said he "just did it for a laugh" and it was "ridiculous" when several police cars turned up with officers to arrest her husband.
"I know initially it was my own doing to start with but it escalated into something it shouldn't have done," Mr Meekcom said.
At Redditch Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Meekcom was cleared of the public order offence.
Two charges of using insulting language, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer were dropped.
The CPS said it took the decision to prosecute after considering its Code for Crown Prosecutors which included considering evidence and if prosecutions were in the public interest.
West Mercia Police said it had received a complaint over the case and it would be reviewed by its standards department.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk