One dead and several hurt in M5 crashes near Worcester
A lorry driver has died and others have been injured in two multi-vehicle crashes on the M5 motorway.
The fatal crash - involving four lorries, the fire service said - happened just before 04:30 BST between junctions 7 and 8 near Worcester, closing the northbound carriageway.
Six people had already been seen by paramedics on the same stretch when an HGV crashed with a car at about 03:00.
A section of the route is expected to remain shut throughout the day.
In the second crash, a lorry driver with serious injuries died at the scene, the ambulance service said.
Fire and ambulance crews worked for 90 minutes to cut a second lorry driver free from his vehicle before he was taken to hospital.
In the earlier crash, the ambulance service said, a male, rear-seat passenger in one of the vehicles was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to hospital along with two others whose injuries were less serious.
Three more patients were discharged at the scene.
The closure of the motorway has been extended back to junction 9 at the Ashchurch Interchange for Tewkesbury and Evesham due to severe delays on the original diversion route via the A38.
Road users wishing to continue on the M5 northbound are being advised to follow a route via the A46 eastbound, the A44 and on to the A4538 to junction 6 of the M5.
There are delays in excess of 90 minutes stretching back to J11 for Gloucester and Cheltenham and significant delays on local roads in the area.
About 100 litres (22 gallons) of diesel had been spilled, travel firm Inrix reported, with National Highways saying it was likely a stretch of the route would need to be resurfaced.
