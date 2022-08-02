Tributes to Charlotte Holland after Hereford body find
- Published
The mother of a 20-year-old woman found dead at a house in Hereford says her "heart is in pieces" at her loss.
Charlotte Savage - known as Charlotte Holland - was discovered at an address on Green Street on 17 July with unexplained injuries, West Mercia Police said.
Her mother Gaynor Holland paid tribute, saying she was her "best friend".
She described her as "my beautiful, funny, caring, loving daughter - my precious baby girl Charlotte".
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released on police bail as investigations continue.
"As a mother I never ever expected to have to write something so tragic and heart-breaking as this - my heart is in pieces, and I know many of you who knew Charlotte loved her dearly," Ms Holland said.
"The heartache I am enduring at this awful time knows no boundaries. I still cannot and don't think I ever will accept the loss of my baby girl and best friend."
Officers were called to the street shortly after 05:00 BST on 17 July after welfare concerns were reported.
The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk