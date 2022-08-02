Tollandine grass fire: Crews tackle blaze at former golf course

Fire crews at the siteWest Mercia Police
Crews worked to contain the fire on the former golf course site

Crews have fought a large grass fire at the former Tollandine golf course in Worcester.

The blaze, involving about 4,000 square metres (43,055 sq ft) of land, broke out north of Darwin Avenue shortly before 20:00 BST on Monday, the fire service said.

The flames may have spread from a fire pit, according to West Mercia Police.

Fire crews worked into the evening, using beaters and water from hydrants to contain the situation.

