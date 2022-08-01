Hill Crest Ward: Fire at Redditch mental health unit
A fire at a mental health unit has led to the closure of seven inpatient beds.
Hill Crest Ward in Redditch has been the focus of safety concerns recently amid reports of escalating patient violence.
The fire service described Thursday's blaze as small and having started in a bathroom, but did not comment on the cause.
The trust running the site said neither patients or staff needed medical treatment.
Last month, the Unison union expressed fears over safety at Hill Crest after workers locked themselves away when a patient threatened to scald them. Unison said the episode - confirmed by the trust - was one in a challenging series amid staffing pressures and a reliance on agency workers.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is reviewing services at the site, it emerged last week.
It comes amid reports of further problems, including claims from the family of one patient that she had twice been able to abscond.
The BBC understands the CQC has visited the unit twice since the scalding threat incident.
Following the early-hours fire, some patients had to be sent home.
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust said, however, the seven beds were set to re-open this week, with a further 11 remaining in use.
"The patients affected were moved out and are receiving their care either at home through our home treatment services, or on one of our other local wards," a spokesperson said.
"The staff on duty dealt with the incident professionally with the support of the fire and rescue service to ensure the fire was contained and put out quickly, and no patients or staff required any medical treatment."
The trust has been asked for comment on the fire's cause. It has said previously there is no "loss of control" on the ward.
Hereford Fire and Rescue Service said one crew was called to reports of a shower curtain alight.
The CQC said: "The trust made the CQC aware of the fire last week and we understand part of the ward is closed for refurbishment.
"Inspectors have undertaken a recent inspection of the service and that report will publish in due course."
