Former Harvester site rejected as Worcester care home
- Published
Plans for an old Harvester restaurant to be demolished and replaced with a care home have been called "ugly and depressing" by a committee.
The design for a 78-bed care home on Worcester's Droitwich Road was rejected on Thursday.
Worcester City Council's planning committee said it did not provide enough outside space.
But councillor Chris Mitchell who backed the plans, said the application met the council's standards.
Mr Mitchell, the planning chair, added councillors were unable to call for changes such as adding more green space for residents and should only vote on what was in front of them.
However, planning committee vice chair Pat Agar said: "The priority is not the residents and that bothers me quite a lot.
"Green space is crucial to wellbeing and all the more crucial with vulnerable residents. There's not enough of it."
And Cllr Owen Cleary said he would be sad to see the existing "beautiful" building demolished for an "ugly and depressing" one, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ahead of the meeting, planning officers recommended it was given the green light saying it was well designed and met "a need for older person accommodation" in the area.
