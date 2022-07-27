Work begins at multimillion-pound redevelopment in Worcester
- Published
Work has started on a multimillion-pound development in Worcester.
Sherriff's Gate, near Shrub Hill station, includes plans for 468 homes as well as a hotel, restaurants and other leisure facilities including a cinema, gym and bowling alley.
It will cover an area spanning 900,000 square feet of derelict land in the city centre.
Developers Sherriff Gate Developments said the area would be one Worcester could be proud of.
Plans were first mooted 12 years ago and the site's owner Stennard Harrison said the project had been "a long time coming".
"I'm very passionate about Worcester," he said.
"We're a family business, Worcester born, Worcester bred, and we want to see the area re-enhanced, redeveloped and give it the potential it deserves.
"There's £150m of property on the site, it will be the biggest scheme Worcester has ever seen... It will become a destination in itself."
Work is expected to take about four-and-a-half years to complete.
