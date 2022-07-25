Hereford: Extinction Rebellion blocks Avara Foods site
Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked the entrance to a poultry firm in Hereford.
The environmental group gathered with banners from about 06:00 BST in front of an Avara Foods site in Allensmore where chickens are reared.
Avara Foods supplies poultry to UK supermarkets and restaurants.
Extinction Rebellion claims that by buying soya to create feed, the company contributes to "environmental disasters" at home and abroad.
Avara Foods said it was committed to reducing its environmental "impact on the world".
One of the protesters, Lou Wombacher-Haden, handcuffed himself to a tall bamboo structure put in place by his group.
The 19-year-old freelance consultant said: "We have to do our part - I'm prepared to protest peacefully.
"We can't just tell other countries to act - we have to clean up our own house."
Extinction Rebellion claims environmental damage is being done in the Wye Valley and Brazilian Amazon.
Sitting atop the bamboo structure, Addie May Swarbrick Schwarz, 31, a chef from Malvern, said: "We can see what the chicken manure is doing to the Wye river, but we can't see the harm to the rainforest."
Activists also began marching through Hereford at about 09:00 BST.
West Mercia Police said officers were in attendance to ensure the protest ran "smoothly and with minimal disruption to the public".
No arrests had been made, the force added.
An Avara spokesperson said: "It's clear that Extinction Rebellion object to what we do as a matter of principle but there are many more people across the UK that value what we do.
"Whether it's the Wye, sourcing soy or any other aspect of our environmental footprint, we're committed to reducing our impact on the world and are already taking action.
"We've consistently said that positive and lasting change will come from collaboration and support between those that care about the issue, and we will continue to work with groups that share that view."
