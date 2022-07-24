Attempted murder charge over Kington Nisa hammer attack
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was assaulted with a hammer.
West Mercia Police said it happened at the Nisa store on the High Street in Kington, Herefordshire, on Friday.
Alexander Stone, 37, of Bridge Street, Kington, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, the force said.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.