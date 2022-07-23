Attempted murder arrest after woman attacked in Kington
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was attacked in Herefordshire.
West Mercia Police officers were called to a property in Kington on Friday to reports of an assault.
The victim was taken to hospital following the incident, but is expected to make a full recovery, it said.
Det Sgt Jim Moore said the "nasty incident" was isolated and there was not believed to be any danger to the wider community.
The arrested man remains in police custody, the force added.
