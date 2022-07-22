Worcester Harvester restaurant could make way for care home
A former Harvester pub is set to be replaced with a care home in Worcester.
The city council's planners have backed proposals to demolish the restaurant on Droitwich Road and build a 78-bed care home.
A plan to build a McDonald's drive-thru on the site was withdrawn in November 2019 after facing a wave of opposition from residents.
A final decision on the care home proposals will be made by the planning committee on 28 July.
A report to the committee by planning officers said the development would help meet "a need for older person accommodation" in the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The plan for the care home was put forward in early 2020.
Residents had previously complained about the plan for a McDonald's drive-thru to be built on the site, saying it should not be built near a school as it would attract more litter and anti-social behaviour.
There have been several plans for new care homes put forward in the area in recent years, with many rejected or still undecided.
However, a plan for a 74-bed care home on the remaining part of the former park and ride site in John Comyn Drive, off Droitwich Road, which is less than a mile away from Old Northwick Farm, was approved by Worcester City Council in 2020.
