Murder arrest following death of woman, 20, in Hereford
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house.
Police were called to Green Street, Hereford, at 05:00 BST on Sunday following a report of a concern for safety.
On arrival the woman, 20, was found to have suffered unexplained injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on police bail.
Det Insp Mark Walters said it was an "isolated incident".
"This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the young woman who has lost her life," he said.
"You may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk