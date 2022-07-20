Motorcyclist dies in Herefordshire bin lorry crash

Bredenbury, HerefordshireGoogle
The man died at the scene in Bredenbury, Herefordshire

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a bin lorry.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene on the A44 in Bredenbury, Herefordshire, just after 10:00 BST.

On arrival, paramedics found the male rider being given CPR by an off-duty doctor and bystanders.

Crews commenced advanced life support but he was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later, a statement added. Midlands Air Ambulance also attended.

