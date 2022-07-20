Motorcyclist dies in Herefordshire bin lorry crash
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a bin lorry.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene on the A44 in Bredenbury, Herefordshire, just after 10:00 BST.
On arrival, paramedics found the male rider being given CPR by an off-duty doctor and bystanders.
Crews commenced advanced life support but he was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later, a statement added. Midlands Air Ambulance also attended.
