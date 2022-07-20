David Venables jailed for wife's septic tank murder
- Published
A retired farmer who murdered his wife before concealing her remains in a septic tank has been jailed for life.
Brenda Venables vanished from the home she shared with her husband David in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 1982.
Her remains were found inside the tank on the couple's farm in 2019 and Venables was charged with her murder.
During his trial it was revealed Venables, now 89, killed his wife after rekindling a longstanding affair.
On Wednesday at Worcester Crown Court, High Court Judge Mrs Justice Tipples ruled he must serve a minimum of 18 years.
The pensioner had taken advantage of his wife's depression to create a "carefully thought-out story" that she had left home in the middle of the night, apparently to take her own life, the judge told the court.
Jurors heard how Venables had seemed emotionless when his wife of 22 years went missing and he continued to show no emotion throughout the trial.
A police investigation after Mrs Venables was reported missing on 4 May 1982 had failed to find any trace of her.
Her decayed remains were not discovered until July 2019, five years after Venables had moved out of Quaking House Farm where they had lived together.
The new owners wanted the tank serviced and an engineer discovered remnants of her clothing, a clump of hair and a human skull.
Jurors heard the evidence showed he had used a manhole cover to weigh down his wife's body.
The judge also rejected defence claims that the killing had been carried out in the heat of the moment, telling Venables the whole process of disposing of the body in the septic tank, and then leaving no trace, must have required considerable planning.
"Your complete lack of respect for Brenda is obvious from your decision to dispose of her body in the septic tank," Mrs Justice Tipples told him.
"The fact that is what you did with her body is disgusting and repulsive."
Addressing the motive for the killing, she said: "I am sure you killed Brenda Venables to remove her from your life and the complications she may have presented to you in any divorce proceedings.
"There is no doubt an element of greed and selfishness."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk