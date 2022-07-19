Huge fire breaks out in Stourport nature reserve
A large fire broke out at a nature reserve in Worcestershire on Tuesday evening.
Emergency Services were called to Hartlebury Common in Stourport-on-Severn at about 20:10 BST and discovered 1,000 sq m (10,764 sq ft) of land ablaze.
Hartlebury Road was shut in both directions and people were asked to avoid the area.
Nearby residents were also told to shut windows and doors.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service received more than 50 calls to the incident.
No casualties had been reported, the fire service said.
