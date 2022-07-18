Lickey Hills fire: Crews tackle huge blaze at beauty spot
A large wildfire has broken out in woodland at Lickey Hills Country Park on the edge of Birmingham.
About sixty firefighters are tackling the blaze which broke out at the beauty spot at 13:15 BST.
Thousands of square metres of land is ablaze in the Rose Hill area and three homes have been evacuated.
Konrad Naglowski, who lives nearby, said the whole area was "covered in smoke and it's difficult to breathe when outside".
Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene overnight.
Another resident, Elvis Bell, said: "You can smell the fire and the heat is overbearing.
"I'm concerned for the elderly because the air is very thick."
The fire is near to Lickey Hills Golf Course, which said it had been unaffected, with few people playing due to the heatwave.
Crews from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service were joined by teams from Kings Norton, Woodgate Valley and Northfield stations to fight the flames.
The fire service has asked people to stay away from the area and told residents to keep their doors and windows closed.
