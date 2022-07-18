Lickey Hills fire: Crews tackle 400 square metre blaze
A large fire has broken out on grassland at Lickey Hills Country Park in Birmingham.
Twelve fire engines are tackling the blaze which broke out at the beauty spot at 13:15 BST.
About 400 square metres (4,305 sq ft) of land is ablaze in the Rose Hill area of the site in Rednal.
Konrad Naglowski, who lives nearby, said the "whole area is covered in smoke and it's difficult to breathe when outside".
Crews from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service were joined by teams from Kings Norton, Woodgate Valley and Northfield stations to fight the flames.
The fire service has asked people to stay away from the area and told residents to keep their doors and windows closed.
