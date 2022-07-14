Herefordshire could be first to collect food waste by bike
Food waste in Hereford could be collected by bike in the future.
The local authority believes it would be the first in the country to collect the waste in this way, although it noted a similar scheme was already under way in Paris.
Councillors in the county will discuss the "zero carbon" plans on 21 July.
The weekly collections would be part of a waste collection shake-up, with new green waste collections and more separation of waste.
The council said it would initially only apply to central Hereford, but, once collected, the kitchen scraps would be turned into compost.
Residents will keep the bins they already have for general waste and recycling, but will have to pay for the additional bins needed to separate their waste further.
