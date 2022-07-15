Herefordshire mum to walk 150 miles in memory of son
A woman who lost her five-year-old son to cancer is set to walk 150 miles (241km) to raise money for charity.
George Price died after being diagnosed in August 2020 with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare brain tumour.
His mum Laura Hughes is set to begin a sponsored walk in his memory, from Hereford to Devon, on 22 July.
She is expected to arrive in Woolacombe Bay, where the family had enjoyed holidays, by 5 August.
"George woke up his normal cheeky self but after he had wolfed down his Marmite on toast, he went on to be sick," said Ms Hughes from Herefordshire, recalling how the illness emerged.
Following a nap, his mum then noticed half of his face had dropped and he was rushed to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
There she was told he had a tumour which had haemorrhaged, causing his sudden decline.
Six weeks later in October 2020 George died at home, surrounded by his family.
Ms Hughes, along with family and friends, are to set out on the walk - also designed to raise awareness of the condition - from a local school.
Donations will go towards a fund set up in George's name to improve mental health and outdoor activities for children of primary school age.
"We want to show George's two brothers that life, love and hope still exist among the pain and loss," Ms Hughes said.
