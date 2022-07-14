Plans for Herefordshire wetland habitat given go-ahead
Plans to create a new wetland habitat for birds and insects have been given the green light.
Herefordshire Wildlife Trust bought land at Oak Tree Farm, between Dinmore Hill and the River Lugg, near Bodenham, in 2020.
It submitted plans to re-profile the site to create "scrapes" for holding seasonal rain and flood water.
Despite concerns about car parking, Herefordshire Council granted the trust planning permission.
Grasses and wetland plants were also intended to treat water flowing off the A49, which runs further up Dinmore Hill within 30m (98ft) of the site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
One new bird hide has already been installed, with a second planned.
Material from creating the scrapes will be used to surface a new car park for five cars, accessible through a new gate off the C1121 road, which Wellington Parish Council objected to.
However, the council's highways officer was satisfied with the proposed car parking and access.
In recommending approval, the council planning officer concluded the proposal would "integrate into its surroundings without detriment to the surrounding environmental quality and local distinctiveness", and would "not harm the local historic environment and the heritage assets".
The trust plans to hold a series of guided walks at the farm before opening the nature reserve to the public next spring.
