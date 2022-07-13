UK heatwave: Hereford pupils to finish school early to avoid 'hottest part of day'
A school has changed its timetable for next week so pupils can avoid the "hottest part of the day" during the heatwave.
Temperatures are expected to peak on Monday with the Met Office issuing an amber warning for much of England and Wales from Saturday to Tuesday.
The headteacher of Hereford Academy told parents pupils will start at 08:30 BST and end at 14:00 from Monday.
The school's sports day, due to be held on 18 July, has also been cancelled.
The event instead will be spread over morning periods for the rest of this week, headteacher Michael Stoppard said in his letter to parents.
He added if parents had issues picking up their children at the new time, they could arrange for them to stay until 15:00.
Parents have also been urged to make sure pupils bring a water bottle to school as Mr Stoppard said some were still arriving in the heat without one.
Meanwhile, the dry weather and hot temperatures has forced a heritage railway to suspend steam locomotive services to avoid fires from sparks and cinders.
Severn Valley Railway, which runs between Kidderminster in Worcestershire and Bridgnorth in Shropshire, said it would only use diesel services for the next week.
Managing director Helen Smith said the railway had seen several cases in recent weeks of vegetation near their lines catching fire as the plants had "become tinder dry".
"Rain is currently being forecast for next Wednesday, 20 July, and we will review the situation on Tuesday," she said. "I want to stress that this is a temporary measure."
