Sale of Napoleonic Cognac could exceed £100k
- Published
A bottle of rare French brandy, dating back to the Napoleonic era, is expected to be sold for more than £100,000.
Auction house Brightwells, of Herefordshire, has put the estimated price of the Massougnes 1802 Cognac at between £100,000 and £140,000.
Paddy Shave, head of wine sales, said the 220-year-old bottle represented a wonderful piece of history.
He added it would be drinkable, as far as they were aware, but most people would sell it on.
"Most people would stick it in the cellar and sell it for a profit in a few years," he said.
Much like Champagne, only brandy made in the French region of Cognac can bear the name.
The Cognac was originally brought into the country in the late 1990s, the auction house said.
It was then sold to the Gleneagles Hotel.
Bidding for the lot ends on Thursday afternoon.
