It's a Filthy Business for Bromsgrove rubbish collection duo
Two friends who started a rubbish collection firm during lockdown said they thought a call about being on a BBC Three show was a joke.
Cam Simpson and Oli Dunkley, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, began the business when on furlough.
The pair feature in BBC Three's Filthy Business which aired on Monday.
The documentary follows their highs and lows from a 05:00 bin collection to clearing an animal enclosure in West Midland Safari Park.
"When they (BBC Three) made contact, we thought they were joking, winding us up," Simpson said.
"It only started off as a bit of extra money and it has suddenly blown up so we are really lucky."
Dunkley added the pair "never really expected it to grow to what it has now".
Starting off collecting sofas and fridges, they run C&C Waste Management in Bromsgrove and offer services including clearing gardens, garages and houses.
Both men said they have faced a steep learning curve since starting the business but are open-minded about the future of their firm.
"I think we are both hoping it grows and just keeps growing. There is not really an end plan of where we want to get to," Dunkley said.
You can watch Filthy Business on BBC Three at 20:00 BST on Monday 11 July or on BBC iPlayer (UK only).