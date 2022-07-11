Worcestershire: Eight charged after school abuse inquiry
Eight people have been charged with child abuse offences dating back to the 1970s at a Worcestershire school.
The charges involve allegations of sexual and physical abuse of children at the former Rhydd Court School in Hanley Castle, West Mercia Police said.
The alleged offences are said to cover the late 1970s to the early 1990s.
The accused - five men and three women aged between 50 and 82 - are due before Worcester Magistrates' Court on 4 August.
West Mercia Police, which carried out the investigation, said those charged were based across the country.
The force added the charges related solely to the time the premises were owned by the local authority and operated as Rhydd Court School, a special education site.
Police stressed proceedings "were not in any way linked" to anyone connected to the premises since its sale.
The accused include:
- Cynthia Moore, 81, of Diddies, Bude, who is charged with child cruelty, conspiracy to commit a serious sexual offence, conspiracy to commit indecent assault, and conspiracy to commit child cruelty.
- John Dixon, 82, of Burgh Le Marsh, Skegness, who is charged with four counts of a serious sexual offence, two counts of conspiracy to commit the same serious sexual offence, six counts of indecent assault, and two counts of conspiracy to commit child cruelty.
- Michael Connor, 69, of Crofton, Wakefield, who is charged with indecent assault, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of conspiracy to commit a serious sexual offence, three counts of conspiracy to commit indecent assault, and conspiracy to commit child cruelty.
- Terence Heath, 74, of Hanley Castle, Worcester, who is charged with conspiracy to commit child cruelty, two counts of indecent assault, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a serious sexual offence.
- Anita Gunning, 59, of Plymouth, who is charged with conspiracy to commit indecent assault, conspiracy to commit child cruelty, and two counts of indecent assault.
- David Sykes, 75, of Rotherham, who is charged with grievous bodily harm without intent, indecent assault, and conspiracy to commit child cruelty.
- Charmaine James, 61, of Rathven, Buckie, who is charged with gross indecency, conspiracy to commit child cruelty, and two counts of indecent assault.