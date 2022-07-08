David Venables trial: 'Madness to put wife's body in septic tank'
- Published
Lawyers for a retired farmer accused of murdering his wife in 1982 say he would have been "mad" to hide her body in a septic tank at their home.
David Venables, 89, from Worcestershire, denies the murder of Brenda Venables after rekindling an affair with another woman.
Mrs Venables' body was found in the tank at their farm in Kempsey in 2019.
During closing speeches in the trial, lawyers for Mr Venables said there was no direct evidence of how she died.
They added, at Worcester Crown Court, there was also none for how she came to be in the tank.
Mr Venables, who claimed serial killer Fred West may have killed his wife, reported her disappearance to police on 4 May 40 years ago after saying he was unable to find her.
He maintained detectives searched the tank on land at their home during their initial inquiries, Timothy Hannam QC said.
"It would have been an act of madness for him to put Brenda Venables' body in his septic tank," said Mr Hannam. "It was way too close to home."
The retired farmer also arranged for someone else to empty the tank at one point as well as asking a contractor to add an extra chamber to it before selling his home - Quaking House Farm - in 2014, jurors were told.
"Everything he has done since is inconsistent with him putting Brenda in the septic tank," said Mr Hannam, who also suggested Mrs Venables committed suicide as she was unhappy with her "uncaring" husband.
"Who in their right mind would ask someone to empty a septic tank knowing that their wife's body was in it? Who on earth would do that?" he said.
He added: "The Crown's case is circumstantial. We say it's based on a series of assumptions mixed with guesswork and speculation."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk