New The Lord of the Rings exhibition opens in Worcester
An exhibition dedicated to epic fantasy series The Lord of the Rings has opened in Worcester.
Magic of Middle-Earth, a celebration of the fantasy world depicted in the J.R.R. Tolkien books and film trilogy, is now on display at Worcester City Art Gallery & Museum.
It is made up of first edition copies of the books, artwork and themed items collected by Matthew Fox.
"I'm really happy to be able to share it with others," he said.
The display will run throughout the summer holidays and activities include dressing up, taking a selfie in the Hobbit chair, and a children's craft area.
J.R.R. Tolkien is said to have taken inspiration from Worcestershire's landscape and was a regular visitor to the Malvern Hills in the 1930s.
Mr Fox added: "I want to really transport visitors with this exhibition."
