'Thank God he's gone'- West Midlands MPs react to Johnson exit
- Published
"Thank God he's gone," was how one Tory MP in the West Midlands reacted to Boris Johnson's decision on Thursday to stand down as party leader.
The comments from Mark Garnier, member for Wyre Forest in Worcestershire, were among those of relief expressed by fellow Tories across the region.
Jack Brereton, MP for Stoke-on-Trent South, said Mr Johnson's situation had become "untenable".
Mr Johnson's decision is set to end his tenure as prime minister.
It follows two cabinet ministers quitting on Tuesday, a raft of ministers quitting government on Wednesday, and more following on Thursday.
The exits came in the wake of questions asked of Mr Johnson's judgment over - and his comments about - Tamworth MP Chris Fincher, who is the subject of complaints he groped two men. The row had quickly followed the so-called Partygate affair.
Andy Street, Conservative mayor for the West Midlands, had on Wednesday stopped short of calling for Mr Johnson's departure, but on Thursday welcomed the developments.
He Tweeted earlier: "Yesterday I called for MPs to make their mind up once and for all to end the paralysis. They have done so."
He added: "We need a strong and decisive government in place ASAP so we can address the critical issues affecting the [West Midlands]."
Robin Walker, MP for Worcester, who resigned from his government post, said it was a "sad day for Boris Johnson" but the party had "lost trust".
