Plans for 11,000 more Herefordshire homes set out
- Published
People are being asked for their thoughts on plans for up to 11,000 new homes in Herefordshire over the next 20 years.
It would bring the number of homes in the county to about 100,000, with a local plan setting out where land could be found.
The plan suggests focusing most of the development around Hereford and the county's five market towns.
Herefordshire Council is holding a series of information events.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the current preferred option in the plan was for Hereford to get 3,900 new properties.
Leominster would get 1,700; Ross-on-Wye, 1,500; Bromyard, 650; Ledbury, 600; Kington, 250; and a further 2,500 allocated to 50 villages and rural areas.
But senior planning officer at the council, Angela Newey, told a recent meeting of town and parish councillors that the figures were "not set in stone at this stage".
The residences would be in addition to schemes already given the go-ahead, which gives a total figure for the 20-year plan of 17,000 new homes across the county.
Information events are due to be held in Bromyard, Bartestree, Village Hall, Kington and Weobley.
