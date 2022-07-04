Plans resubmitted for Herefordshire village houses
- Published
Plans for up to 25 homes have been put forward for a village.
Proposals have been put forward for outline permission for the homes on 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of farmland north of Gilberts Wood at Ewyas Harold, in Golden Valley, Herefordshire.
Ten of the homes would be for "social, affordable or intermediate rent" and the rest for open-market sale.
Comments can be made on the plans, submitted to Herefordshire Council, until 18 July.
A previous bid last year to develop the site was withdrawn due to issues with pedestrian access from the site to the village, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, a concern raised by the village parish council.
The current application says these problems have been "overcome" with a new direct access into the adjoining Oakbrook Close, connecting the development to the rest of the village.
The earlier plan drew seven letters of objection and one of support.
