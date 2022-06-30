Policeman killed son and then himself in Kidderminster, inquest finds
A police officer, who killed his son and then took his own life, struggled with his mental health during the first Covid lockdown, an inquest heard.
David Louden, 39, and three-year-old Harrison were found at their home in Kidderminster on 13 August.
Sgt Louden had been prescribed anti-depressants but decided not to take them, the coroner was told.
David Reid concluded he unlawfully killed his son and then took his own life.
The inquest heard there was no evidence of any third party being involved in the deaths.
The bodies were discovered when Mr Louden's wife, Samantha, who was on a family holiday at the time, alerted a friend that he was not replying to her messages.
Both died from asphyxiation either late on 12 August or early on 13 August, the coroner was told.
In a statement read to the inquest, his widow, who is also a police officer, described her husband as "kind and loving" but said she did not understand "the unforgivable decision Dave took".
"I will never be able to forgive Dave for taking the life of my little boy, Harrison, who was completely innocent," she added.
She ended her statement by saying: "Sleep tight, my little boy. Love you to the moon and back."
In other statements, Mrs Louden said her husband had a lot of anxieties which the pandemic had "escalated" enormously.
He had counselling but had not discussed taking his own life.
Mr Reid was told Harrison was thought to have autistic spectrum disorder and his parents had been working with health groups to find support for him.
He said in his summary it was "crystal clear" how much Mr and Mrs Louden loved and cared for him.
The coroner said he was satisfied "on the balance of probabilities" that Mr Louden killed his son and took his own life.
Det Ch Supt Damian Barratt, from West Mercia Police, said it had been a "dreadfully sad case".
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with David and Harrison's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," he added.
The force said it had referred the deaths to the local safeguarding children partnership and they had confirmed nothing had been found that could have raised concerns beforehand.
