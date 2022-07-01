University of Worcester pair given baton honour for charity work
A man who helped to raise more than £20,000 for charities has been chosen as a Queen's baton carrier, ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Richard Pepperell, who runs the University of Worcester's Physical Education degree, said it was "really humbling" to have been chosen.
Worcester graduate Kiran Sahota has also been named a baton bearer in recognition of her charity and education work, the university said.
The Birmingham Games start on 28 July.
Mr Pepperell said he raised the money with others at Stratford Rugby Football Club, where he is the Director of Rugby.
"It's really humbling to know that someone decided to put me forward to carry the baton as a result and I'm really looking forward to it," he added.
Ms Sahota, who also carried the Olympic torch for the 2012 London Games, said she was "really thrilled" to have been chosen.
Her company, Believe in Me, delivers sessions for a range of organisations on issues such as mental health and domestic violence.
She also created a Commonwealth resource pack for young people, to help teach about various aspects of its history.
"After carrying the Olympic torch I didn't think I would get to do something like this again. It's a real honour and I can't wait," she said.
Each baton bearer will carry the Baton for a section of the route between London and Birmingham and they are currently waiting to hear which stage they run on.
The baton will visit Hereford on 5 July and various other locations in Herefordshire and Worcester on 22 and 23 July.
