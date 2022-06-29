Kempsey septic tank murder accused 'regretted affair'
- Published
A farmer accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in a septic tank said he "very much regretted" having an affair with another woman.
David Venables, 89, denies killing Brenda Venables in 1982 and disposing of her body at their Worcestershire home.
Mrs Venables' remains were found in the underground cesspit in 2019.
The trial previously heard Mr Venables rekindled a long-standing affair in the months before his wife's disappearance.
Asked by his barrister, Timothy Hannam QC, if the relationship with his mother's former carer Lorraine Styles became sexual, Mr Venables said: "Yes - which I very much regretted."
He also claimed he and his wife's relationship remained a sexual one and that they continued to share a bed until she vanished.
Young farmers club
But the court has heard evidence from notes made by Mrs Venables' consultant psychiatrist, who she was seeing for treatment for depression in March 1982, saying the couple had not slept together since 1968 and had not shared a bed for three years.
Giving evidence for the first time on Wednesday, Mr Venables told jurors he and his wife had met at a young farmers club social at Droitwich Winter Gardens in 1957, when when he was 25 and she was 23.
He said they had danced and got to know each other.
However, six years after marrying his wife in 1960, he said he became "friendly" with Ms Styles, who also lived in Kempsey.
She had initially worked at the family's farm nursery, but became a carer for his mother and grandmother.
Ms Styles, who has since died, said in a witness statement previously read to the jury that she and Mr Venables had an affair lasting 14 years, until 1982.
She said he had spoken of divorcing his wife and moving into her home.
However, asked by his barrister Mr Hannam whether he would have left his wife for Ms Styles, Mr Venables said "no, definitely not".
He said there were long gaps between seeing Ms Styles and described her nature as "erratic".
The farmer said they had contact in late 1982 after his wife disappeared - when Ms Styles turned up at the martial home.
"She came to my house one day quite unannounced and said, 'Now you're on your own I can come live with you'," he told the court.
"I said, 'Well that's never going to happen'."
Sowing potatoes
Mr Venables also denied having any other affairs.
Talking about the last time he saw his wife, Mr Venables said the family had been sowing potatoes in a field on 3 May.
Earlier, Mrs Venables "seemed to be enjoying playing with the puppy" on the hearth rug and he noticed nothing unusual in her mood that evening, or after they went to bed.
But, he said, she was not next to him when he awoke at 06:30 the following morning.
Mr Venables, of Elgar Drive in Kempsey, denies murdering his wife between 2 May and 5 May 1982.
The trial continues.
