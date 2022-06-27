Evesham: Elderly man dies after being hit by motorbike
An 82-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a motorbike.
West Mercia Police said he was walking along Pershore Road in Evesham, Worcestershire, shortly before 13:30 BST on Sunday when he was hit from behind by a green Kawasaki.
He was given medical treatment but died at the scene, the force said.
It added the 48-year-old male motorcyclist suffered facial injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Roads were closed for several hours but reopened at 19:00 BST on Sunday.
Police appealed for anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.
