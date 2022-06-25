Kidderminster police station evacuated over suspicious package
A police station was evacuated after a man brought in a suspicious package.
West Mercia Police said the army's bomb disposal unit was called to the building in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 15:00 on Saturday, to make sure it was safe.
It turned out to have nothing dangerous inside and the police station reopened after a couple of hours.
The force said the man had received the package at his home and brought it in because he had concerns.
West Mercia Police said a malicious communications investigation has been launched.
