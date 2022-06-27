Parents overjoyed to bring premature son Pace home to Stourport
The parents of a baby born more than three months premature said they were "completely overjoyed" to bring him home for the first time.
Pace weighed 642g (1.4lbs) when he was born in March and kept at a specialist unit in Bristol, before moving to Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
He has had six blood transfusions and still needs oxygen but is well enough to go home to Stourport-on-Severn.
Parents Bella Galbraith and Paul Jones took him home on Wednesday.
"We're absolutely over the moon," Ms Galbraith said.
"Even though he's left hospital, he still has oxygen here so we're still not out of it, but we're so glad that he's home. It's just incredible."
Pace was born at 25 weeks on 7 March and was very unwell, his family said.
"There were times it was certain he wasn't going to make it and I think when you try to explain that to your family members and they don't quite understand how precarious a situation he was in.
"At times there were questions about his survival, but luckily he made and he's here now," his mother said.
Mr Jones said they were at Bristol Hospital for seven weeks which was a "tough time" because of his condition. Moving him to Worcestershire was a "big step" for the family.
The couple said they were very grateful to all the staff who looked after him and they hope he has a healthy future ahead.
"There are issues around eyes and sight, but his hearing is fine we know he can hear and there's possibly developmental issues later on but we'll have to see about that," Ms Galbraith added.
"Just to have him back is fantastic news," Mr Jones added.
"We were looking forward to it for a long time and once the day finally came we were just excited and over the moon to have him here."
