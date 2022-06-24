Barry Manilow surprises punters at Romsley country pub
Punters and pub staff were left star-struck by a surprise lunchtime visit from Barry Manilow.
The Copacabana singer paid a visit to The Swallows Nest in Romsley, Worcestershire, for lunch on Tuesday.
The 79-year-old New York-born star ordered cod and chips with a glass of water then posed for pictures with excited fans.
"He was very polite and friendly," the pub's assistant manager, Charlotte Elkington, told the BBC.
"I spotted him as he walked in and recognised him instantly," she said.
"Everyone was very excited although some of the younger staff members didn't know who he was."
Punters could not believe their eyes until they spotted his tour bus in the car park.
'Chilled and relaxed'
Along with a team of seven people, the "humble" celebrity enjoyed a quiet meal in the beer garden.
"He was very chilled, relaxed and happy to have a picture," Ms Elkington added.
The Can't Smile Without You singer had performed at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on 17 June and is next due on stage on Saturday at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
