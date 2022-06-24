Armed police sent to Droitwich find child with toy gun
- Published
Armed police were deployed after reports of a masked man with a firearm in Droitwich, only to discover it was a child with a toy gun.
West Mercia Police moved to reassure residents in the Addyes Way area following a 999 call at 18:00 BST on Thursday.
It said armed officers quickly apprehended an individual who turned out to be a youngster dressed up.
The child was taken home, the force said, and the family were given advice.
Responding on Facebook, many residents thanked police for their response and said the child seemed tall for their age.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.